For bracketology insights around Rutgers and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on Rutgers' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Rutgers ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-1 NR NR 184

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rutgers' best wins

On December 1, Rutgers captured its signature win of the season, a 69-48 victory over the Lafayette Leopards, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 223) in the RPI rankings. Mya Petticord was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Lafayette, putting up 17 points with six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

56-51 at home over Monmouth (No. 225/RPI) on November 6

82-48 at home over Delaware State (No. 237/RPI) on November 29

98-67 at home over La Salle (No. 294/RPI) on December 5

86-43 at home over Wagner (No. 320/RPI) on November 9

80-51 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rutgers' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, Rutgers has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

The Scarlet Knights have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

The Scarlet Knights have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Rutgers has been given the 127th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Scarlet Knights have 17 games left on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Reviewing Rutgers' upcoming schedule, it has two games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Rutgers' next game

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Rutgers games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.