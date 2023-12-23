Will Robert Morris be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Robert Morris' full tournament resume.

How Robert Morris ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 1-1 NR NR 291

Robert Morris' best wins

Robert Morris' best victory this season came against the Charleston (SC) Cougars, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 200) in the RPI. Robert Morris secured the 71-65 win at home on December 16. With 19 points, Danielle Vuletich was the leading scorer against Charleston (SC). Second on the team was Natalie Johnson, with 13 points.

Next best wins

65-63 at home over Youngstown State (No. 307/RPI) on December 3

61-50 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on November 6

Robert Morris' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

The Colonials have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Robert Morris is playing the 263rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Colonials have 18 games remaining this season, including seven versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records north of .500.

Robert Morris' upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Robert Morris' next game

Matchup: Robert Morris Colonials vs. IUPUI Jaguars

Robert Morris Colonials vs. IUPUI Jaguars Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

