What are Rhode Island's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Rhode Island ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 132

Rhode Island's best wins

When Rhode Island took down the Princeton Tigers, the No. 14 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 60-58 on December 3, it was its signature win of the season. That signature victory over Princeton included a team-high 21 points from D'yona Davis. Sophie Phillips, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

59-56 at home over Harvard (No. 89/RPI) on December 28

67-56 on the road over Brown (No. 93/RPI) on November 17

64-58 over Portland (No. 116/RPI) on November 25

97-53 at home over Le Moyne (No. 118/RPI) on December 21

91-40 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 156/RPI) on November 7

Rhode Island's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Based on the RPI, Rhode Island has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

The Rams have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Rhode Island has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (four), but also has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 3 defeats (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Rhode Island is facing the 143rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

In terms of the Rams' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.

URI has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rhode Island's next game

Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens vs. Rhode Island Rams

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Rhode Island Rams Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

