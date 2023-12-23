For bracketology analysis on Providence and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Providence ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 190

Providence's best wins

When Providence took down the Rhode Island Rams, who are ranked No. 133 in the RPI, on December 6 by a score of 51-50, it was its signature win of the year so far. With 14 points, Olivia Olsen was the leading scorer against Rhode Island. Second on the team was Marta Morales, with nine points.

Next best wins

66-35 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 156/RPI) on December 16

57-47 at home over Vermont (No. 187/RPI) on November 10

57-40 at home over Monmouth (No. 225/RPI) on November 22

63-58 on the road over Yale (No. 318/RPI) on December 9

76-46 at home over Hampton (No. 349/RPI) on November 7

Providence's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Based on the RPI, the Friars have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Providence faces the 138th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Friars have 16 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have two upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Reviewing Providence's upcoming schedule, it has four games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Providence's next game

Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. Providence Friars

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Providence Friars Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

