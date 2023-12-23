Can we expect Princeton to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Princeton's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Princeton ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR 35 11

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Princeton's best wins

Against the Seton Hall Pirates, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Princeton registered its best win of the season on November 29, a 75-71 home victory. Against Seton Hall, Kaitlyn Chen led the team by dropping 21 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

61-58 on the road over Villanova (No. 45/RPI) on December 11

65-60 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 64/RPI) on November 12

77-63 over Oklahoma (No. 146/RPI) on November 23

79-70 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 172/RPI) on December 6

66-55 at home over Rutgers (No. 182/RPI) on December 13

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Princeton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, Princeton has three wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Princeton has the 13th-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Tigers' upcoming schedule includes 14 games against teams with worse records and 11 games against teams with records above .500.

Princeton has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Princeton's next game

Matchup: Vermont Catamounts vs. Princeton Tigers

Vermont Catamounts vs. Princeton Tigers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Princeton games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.