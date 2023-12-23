Can we expect Pittsburgh to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Pittsburgh ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 269

Pittsburgh's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Pittsburgh beat the Le Moyne Dolphins in a 56-39 win on December 28. The leading point-getter against Le Moyne was Jala Jordan, who recorded 23 points with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

94-82 at home over Lehigh (No. 168/RPI) on December 10

88-57 over Northern Kentucky (No. 304/RPI) on November 24

79-74 at home over Yale (No. 318/RPI) on November 7

73-62 at home over Binghamton (No. 350/RPI) on December 3

87-62 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on November 29

Pittsburgh's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Panthers are 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Pittsburgh has been given the 272nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Panthers' 18 remaining games this season, one are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.

Pittsburgh has 18 games left on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Pittsburgh's next game

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

