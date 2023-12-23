2024 NCAA Bracketology: Pittsburgh Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we expect Pittsburgh to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Pittsburgh ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|269
Pittsburgh's best wins
In its signature win of the season, Pittsburgh beat the Le Moyne Dolphins in a 56-39 win on December 28. The leading point-getter against Le Moyne was Jala Jordan, who recorded 23 points with five rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 94-82 at home over Lehigh (No. 168/RPI) on December 10
- 88-57 over Northern Kentucky (No. 304/RPI) on November 24
- 79-74 at home over Yale (No. 318/RPI) on November 7
- 73-62 at home over Binghamton (No. 350/RPI) on December 3
- 87-62 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on November 29
Pittsburgh's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Panthers are 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Pittsburgh has been given the 272nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Panthers' 18 remaining games this season, one are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.
- Pittsburgh has 18 games left on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Pittsburgh's next game
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
