Will Pennsylvania be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Pennsylvania's complete tournament resume.

How Pennsylvania ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 158

Pennsylvania's best wins

Pennsylvania beat the No. 208-ranked (according to the RPI) UCSD Tritons, 76-68, on November 26, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. Jordan Obi led the way against UCSD, delivering 22 points. Next on the team was Mataya Gayle with 12 points.

Next best wins

85-79 on the road over Siena (No. 243/RPI) on November 19

79-71 at home over La Salle (No. 294/RPI) on November 29

71-62 on the road over Merrimack (No. 329/RPI) on December 8

74-51 at home over Marist (No. 333/RPI) on November 11

Pennsylvania's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Pennsylvania gets the 217th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Quakers have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 11 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Penn has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Pennsylvania's next game

Matchup: Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Maine Black Bears

Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Maine Black Bears Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

