2024 NCAA Bracketology: Pennsylvania Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will Pennsylvania be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Pennsylvania's complete tournament resume.
How Pennsylvania ranks
|Record
|Ivy League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|158
Pennsylvania's best wins
Pennsylvania beat the No. 208-ranked (according to the RPI) UCSD Tritons, 76-68, on November 26, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. Jordan Obi led the way against UCSD, delivering 22 points. Next on the team was Mataya Gayle with 12 points.
Next best wins
- 85-79 on the road over Siena (No. 243/RPI) on November 19
- 79-71 at home over La Salle (No. 294/RPI) on November 29
- 71-62 on the road over Merrimack (No. 329/RPI) on December 8
- 74-51 at home over Marist (No. 333/RPI) on November 11
Pennsylvania's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Pennsylvania gets the 217th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- The Quakers have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 11 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Penn has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Pennsylvania's next game
- Matchup: Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Maine Black Bears
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
