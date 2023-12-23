Will Penn State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Penn State's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Penn State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Penn State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-1 32 34 42

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penn State's best wins

Penn State's signature win of the season came against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to the RPI. Penn State captured the 89-80 neutral-site win on November 20. Makenna Marisa was the top scorer in the signature win over Oklahoma State, posting 34 points with three rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

91-85 at home over Kansas (No. 84/RPI) on November 13

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 140/RPI) on November 16

73-66 at home over Providence (No. 198/RPI) on November 26

94-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 254/RPI) on November 7

101-73 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 279/RPI) on December 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Penn State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Penn State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

The Lady Lions have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Lady Lions are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Penn State has been given the 112th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Lady Lions have 17 games left this season, including seven against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to Penn St's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Penn State's next game

Matchup: Penn State Lady Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans

Penn State Lady Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Penn State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.