If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Pacific and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Pacific ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 94

Pacific's best wins

Pacific's signature win of the season came against the Butler Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 87), according to the RPI. Pacific registered the 77-66 home win on November 24. Against Butler, Kadie Deaton led the team by recording 19 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

90-86 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 126/RPI) on December 16

73-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 163/RPI) on November 10

79-78 over Temple (No. 210/RPI) on December 2

72-61 at home over UCSB (No. 240/RPI) on December 8

67-54 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 312/RPI) on November 12

Pacific's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories, but also tied for the 32nd-most losses.

The Tigers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Pacific has drawn the 131st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Tigers' 17 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records north of .500.

Pacific has 17 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Pacific's next game

Matchup: Pacific Tigers vs. Columbia Lions

Pacific Tigers vs. Columbia Lions Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

