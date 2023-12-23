What are Oral Roberts' chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Oral Roberts ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 51

Oral Roberts' best wins

On November 18, Oral Roberts captured its best win of the season, a 93-87 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, a top 100 team (No. 71), according to the RPI. Hannah Cooper, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Tulsa, tallied 25 points, while Taleyah Jones was second on the squad with 20.

Next best wins

76-74 on the road over Wichita State (No. 315/RPI) on December 20

72-63 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 323/RPI) on November 22

Oral Roberts' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Oral Roberts has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Golden Eagles are 1-0 -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Oral Roberts faces the ninth-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Of the Golden Eagles' 18 remaining games this year, 16 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records above .500.

Oral Roberts has 18 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oral Roberts' next game

Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. UMKC Kangaroos

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. UMKC Kangaroos Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

