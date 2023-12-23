Will Oklahoma State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Oklahoma State's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Oklahoma State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Oklahoma State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 112

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oklahoma State's best wins

Oklahoma State's signature victory this season came against the Missouri State Bears, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 107) in the RPI. Oklahoma State secured the 82-51 win at home on November 26. With 24 points, Lior Garzon was the top scorer against Missouri State. Second on the team was Stailee Heard, with 19 points.

Next best wins

78-62 at home over Wyoming (No. 147/RPI) on December 3

67-52 at home over Texas State (No. 171/RPI) on December 9

76-58 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 181/RPI) on December 17

87-61 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 188/RPI) on December 20

74-66 at home over New Orleans (No. 220/RPI) on November 8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oklahoma State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Cowgirls are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Oklahoma State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Oklahoma State has been handed the 57th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cowgirls have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 18 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Oklahoma St has 18 games remaining this year, including six contests versus Top 25 teams.

Oklahoma State's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Iowa State Cyclones Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Oklahoma State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.