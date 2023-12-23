2024 NCAA Bracketology: Oklahoma Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Oklahoma be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How Oklahoma ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|29
|65
Oklahoma's best wins
Against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Oklahoma secured its signature win of the season on November 12, a 103-74 home victory. That signature win versus Oral Roberts featured a team-leading 24 points from Skylar Vann. Sahara Williams, with 13 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 103-69 at home over Grambling (No. 108/RPI) on December 1
- 80-70 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 117/RPI) on November 9
- 82-67 on the road over Virginia (No. 134/RPI) on November 19
- 92-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 299/RPI) on November 15
- 92-68 at home over Wichita State (No. 315/RPI) on November 6
Oklahoma's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- The Sooners have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Oklahoma has drawn the 78th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Sooners' upcoming schedule features no games against teams with worse records and 18 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Of Oklahoma's 18 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Oklahoma's next game
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCF Knights
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
