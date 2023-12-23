When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Oklahoma be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Oklahoma ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR 29 65

Oklahoma's best wins

Against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Oklahoma secured its signature win of the season on November 12, a 103-74 home victory. That signature win versus Oral Roberts featured a team-leading 24 points from Skylar Vann. Sahara Williams, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

103-69 at home over Grambling (No. 108/RPI) on December 1

80-70 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 117/RPI) on November 9

82-67 on the road over Virginia (No. 134/RPI) on November 19

92-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 299/RPI) on November 15

92-68 at home over Wichita State (No. 315/RPI) on November 6

Oklahoma's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

The Sooners have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Oklahoma has drawn the 78th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Sooners' upcoming schedule features no games against teams with worse records and 18 games versus teams with records above .500.

Of Oklahoma's 18 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oklahoma's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCF Knights

Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCF Knights Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

