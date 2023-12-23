Will NJIT be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features NJIT's complete tournament resume.

How NJIT ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 226

NJIT's best wins

NJIT's best win this season came on November 15 in a 70-57 victory against the Rider Broncs. Trinity Williams posted a team-high 12 points with 11 rebounds and three assists in the game versus Rider.

Next best wins

80-36 at home over Wagner (No. 320/RPI) on November 18

48-45 at home over Merrimack (No. 329/RPI) on November 10

66-47 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 330/RPI) on December 12

61-46 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 336/RPI) on November 29

68-41 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on December 15

NJIT's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), NJIT is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most defeats.

The Highlanders have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

The Highlanders have eight games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of NJIT's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

NJIT's next game

Matchup: NJIT Highlanders vs. Long Island Sharks

NJIT Highlanders vs. Long Island Sharks Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET Location: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

