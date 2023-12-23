2024 NCAA Bracketology: New Mexico State Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we count on New Mexico State to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How New Mexico State ranks
|Record
|CUSA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|173
New Mexico State's best wins
On November 12, New Mexico State claimed its best win of the season, a 59-52 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 196) in the RPI rankings. Molly Kaiser, as the top point-getter in the victory over Incarnate Word, recorded 15 points, while Sabou Gueye was second on the squad with 13.
Next best wins
- 57-38 at home over Portland State (No. 308/RPI) on November 18
- 70-39 at home over Utah Valley (No. 310/RPI) on December 16
- 64-59 over CSU Bakersfield (No. 312/RPI) on November 25
- 78-47 over Hampton (No. 349/RPI) on November 24
New Mexico State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- Based on the RPI, the Aggies have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, New Mexico State gets the 260th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Of the Aggies' 17 remaining games this season, 11 are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records above .500.
- NM State has 17 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
New Mexico State's next game
- Matchup: UT Arlington Mavericks vs. New Mexico State Aggies
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
