Can we count on New Mexico State to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How New Mexico State ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 173

New Mexico State's best wins

On November 12, New Mexico State claimed its best win of the season, a 59-52 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 196) in the RPI rankings. Molly Kaiser, as the top point-getter in the victory over Incarnate Word, recorded 15 points, while Sabou Gueye was second on the squad with 13.

Next best wins

57-38 at home over Portland State (No. 308/RPI) on November 18

70-39 at home over Utah Valley (No. 310/RPI) on December 16

64-59 over CSU Bakersfield (No. 312/RPI) on November 25

78-47 over Hampton (No. 349/RPI) on November 24

New Mexico State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Based on the RPI, the Aggies have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, New Mexico State gets the 260th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Aggies' 17 remaining games this season, 11 are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records above .500.

NM State has 17 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

New Mexico State's next game

Matchup: UT Arlington Mavericks vs. New Mexico State Aggies

UT Arlington Mavericks vs. New Mexico State Aggies Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

