If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of New Mexico and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on New Mexico's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How New Mexico ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 270

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Mexico's best wins

New Mexico's signature win this season came on November 15 in a 75-74 victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. With 15 points, Paula Reus was the leading scorer against Texas A&M-Commerce. Second on the team was Charlotte Kohl, with 15 points.

Next best wins

68-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 216/RPI) on December 4

57-48 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 259/RPI) on November 9

67-52 at home over New Mexico State (No. 272/RPI) on December 2

76-59 at home over Texas Southern (No. 278/RPI) on November 6

64-55 at home over Tarleton State (No. 326/RPI) on November 12

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

New Mexico's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

The Lobos have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, New Mexico has been handed the 294th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Lobos' 18 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records north of .500.

Of New Mexico's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

New Mexico's next game

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack vs. New Mexico Lobos

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. New Mexico Lobos Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming New Mexico games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.