What are New Hampshire's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How New Hampshire ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 258

New Hampshire's best wins

New Hampshire's best win this season came on December 2 in a 79-64 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils. Adara Groman led the way versus Cent. Conn. St., amassing 20 points. Second on the team was Avery O'Connor with 10 points.

Next best wins

51-41 at home over Northeastern (No. 280/RPI) on November 29

59-51 at home over Howard (No. 295/RPI) on November 12

73-52 over Wagner (No. 320/RPI) on December 21

68-41 on the road over Stonehill (No. 344/RPI) on December 6

New Hampshire's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

According to the RPI, the Wildcats have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

New Hampshire is playing the 320th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games against teams that are above .500 and six games against teams with worse records than their own.

New Hampshire's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

New Hampshire's next game

Matchup: Vermont Catamounts vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Vermont Catamounts vs. New Hampshire Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

