2024 NCAA Bracketology: New Hampshire Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
What are New Hampshire's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How New Hampshire ranks
|Record
|America East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|258
New Hampshire's best wins
New Hampshire's best win this season came on December 2 in a 79-64 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils. Adara Groman led the way versus Cent. Conn. St., amassing 20 points. Second on the team was Avery O'Connor with 10 points.
Next best wins
- 51-41 at home over Northeastern (No. 280/RPI) on November 29
- 59-51 at home over Howard (No. 295/RPI) on November 12
- 73-52 over Wagner (No. 320/RPI) on December 21
- 68-41 on the road over Stonehill (No. 344/RPI) on December 6
New Hampshire's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
- According to the RPI, the Wildcats have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- New Hampshire is playing the 320th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- Reviewing the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games against teams that are above .500 and six games against teams with worse records than their own.
- New Hampshire's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
New Hampshire's next game
- Matchup: Vermont Catamounts vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
