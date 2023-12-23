If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Navy and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Navy ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 355

Navy's best win

Navy, in its signature win of the season, took down the Quinnipiac Bobcats 75-62 on November 25. Against Quinnipiac, Zanai Barnett-Gay led the team by putting up 22 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists.

Navy's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-5

According to the RPI, the Midshipmen have five losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Navy has the good fortune of facing the 13th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Midshipmen have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Navy has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Navy's next game

Matchup: Albany Great Danes vs. Navy Midshipmen

Albany Great Danes vs. Navy Midshipmen Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

