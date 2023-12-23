When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Montana State be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Montana State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 177

Montana State's best wins

Montana State's best win of the season came against the North Texas Eagles, a top 100 team (No. 81), according to the RPI. Montana State picked up the 71-58 home win on December 21. In the victory against North Texas, Katelynn Limardo recorded a team-high 25 points. Madison Hall chipped in 12 points.

Next best wins

64-55 at home over Wyoming (No. 147/RPI) on December 17

62-49 at home over San Jose State (No. 243/RPI) on November 14

75-57 over New Mexico (No. 258/RPI) on November 23

60-53 on the road over North Dakota (No. 327/RPI) on November 19

Montana State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, the Bobcats have two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Montana State is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 31st-most defeats.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Montana State has been given the 92nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

In terms of the Bobcats' upcoming schedule, they have eight games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

As far as Montana St's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Montana State's next game

Matchup: Montana State Bobcats vs. Idaho State Bengals

Montana State Bobcats vs. Idaho State Bengals Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

