When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Montana be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Montana ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-3 0-0 NR NR 80

Montana's best wins

Montana's best win this season came on December 16 in a 67-65 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs. Carmen Gfeller, as the leading scorer in the win over Cal Poly, amassed 21 points, while Gina Marxen was second on the team with 17.

Next best wins

76-71 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 166/RPI) on November 20

82-68 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 201/RPI) on December 6

68-67 over UCSD (No. 208/RPI) on December 21

72-52 on the road over San Diego (No. 229/RPI) on December 20

Montana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, the Grizzlies have one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Montana has been handed the 32nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Grizzlies' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams above .500.

Reviewing Montana's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Montana's next game

Matchup: Montana Grizzlies vs. Weber State Wildcats

Montana Grizzlies vs. Weber State Wildcats Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

