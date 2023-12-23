Will Monmouth be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Monmouth's complete tournament resume.

How Monmouth ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 215

Monmouth's best wins

Monmouth picked up its signature win of the season on November 10, when it took down the St. John's Red Storm, who rank No. 140 in the RPI rankings, 74-69. Jaye Haynes compiled a team-high 15 points with six rebounds and one assist in the game versus St. John's (NY).

Next best wins

68-47 on the road over Lafayette (No. 223/RPI) on December 11

63-50 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 298/RPI) on December 22

74-62 at home over UMass (No. 311/RPI) on November 19

62-42 on the road over Rider (No. 313/RPI) on December 2

72-60 on the road over American (No. 346/RPI) on December 6

Monmouth's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Monmouth has four losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Monmouth has the 20th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Hawks' 19 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records over .500.

Looking at Monmouth's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Monmouth's next game

Matchup: Monmouth Hawks vs. Georgian Court Lions

Monmouth Hawks vs. Georgian Court Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

