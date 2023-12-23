The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 44.7% the Commodores allow to opponents.
  • Memphis has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Commodores are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 183rd.
  • The Tigers score 7.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Commodores give up (72.1).
  • Memphis has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • This season, Vanderbilt has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 183rd.
  • The Commodores' 67.8 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 72.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Vanderbilt has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Memphis is posting 7.2 more points per game (85.5) than it is when playing on the road (78.3).
  • When playing at home, the Tigers are allowing 1.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than away from home (72.5).
  • Memphis is making 8.8 treys per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.0 more threes and 0.5% points better than it is averaging in road games (6.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Vanderbilt scored 2.2 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (73.4).
  • The Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 on the road.
  • At home, Vanderbilt sunk 8.4 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.8). Vanderbilt's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.3%) than away (33.8%) as well.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Texas A&M W 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Clemson W 79-77 FedExForum
12/19/2023 Virginia W 77-54 FedExForum
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt - FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay - FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 San Francisco L 73-60 Memorial Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Texas Tech L 76-54 Dickies Arena
12/19/2023 Western Carolina L 63-62 Memorial Gymnasium
12/23/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum
12/30/2023 Dartmouth - Memorial Gymnasium
1/6/2024 Alabama - Memorial Gymnasium

