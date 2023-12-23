Can we expect Maryland to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Maryland ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 1-0 NR 33 16

Maryland's best wins

Maryland captured its signature win of the season on November 24, when it secured a 68-59 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41), according to the RPI. The leading scorer against Green Bay was Shyanne Sellers, who recorded 23 points with nine rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

83-81 at home over Syracuse (No. 55/RPI) on November 19

86-77 at home over George Mason (No. 66/RPI) on December 3

98-75 at home over Harvard (No. 89/RPI) on November 6

78-55 at home over JMU (No. 102/RPI) on December 20

99-51 at home over Towson (No. 129/RPI) on December 12

Maryland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents according to the RPI, Maryland is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins, but also tied for the 19th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Terrapins have two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Maryland has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Maryland has the 14th-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Terrapins' 16 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records north of .500.

Maryland has 16 games left to play this year, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Maryland's next game

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Maryland Terrapins

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Maryland Terrapins Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:30 PM ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

