2024 NCAA Bracketology: Maryland-Eastern Shore Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
What are Maryland-Eastern Shore's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks
|Record
|MEAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|197
Maryland-Eastern Shore's best wins
Maryland-Eastern Shore's best win this season came against the George Washington Revolutionaries, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 248) in the RPI. Maryland-Eastern Shore secured the 62-59 win at home on November 18. Zamara Haynes tallied a team-leading 17 points with zero rebounds and two assists in the contest versus George Washington.
Next best wins
- 69-52 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 289/RPI) on November 29
- 70-54 at home over UMBC (No. 315/RPI) on November 26
- 72-50 on the road over Wagner (No. 320/RPI) on December 16
- 54-47 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 336/RPI) on December 9
Maryland-Eastern Shore's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.
- According to the RPI, the Hawks have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Maryland-Eastern Shore has the 196th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Hawks have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with three contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- UMES has 16 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Maryland-Eastern Shore's next game
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
