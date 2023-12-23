What are Maryland-Eastern Shore's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
6-6 0-0 NR NR 197

Maryland-Eastern Shore's best wins

Maryland-Eastern Shore's best win this season came against the George Washington Revolutionaries, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 248) in the RPI. Maryland-Eastern Shore secured the 62-59 win at home on November 18. Zamara Haynes tallied a team-leading 17 points with zero rebounds and two assists in the contest versus George Washington.

Next best wins

  • 69-52 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 289/RPI) on November 29
  • 70-54 at home over UMBC (No. 315/RPI) on November 26
  • 72-50 on the road over Wagner (No. 320/RPI) on December 16
  • 54-47 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 336/RPI) on December 9

Maryland-Eastern Shore's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

  • Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.
  • According to the RPI, the Hawks have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

  • In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Maryland-Eastern Shore has the 196th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
  • The Hawks have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with three contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
  • UMES has 16 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's next game

  • Matchup: Buffalo Bulls vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
  • Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

