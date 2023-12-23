What are Maryland-Eastern Shore's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 197

Maryland-Eastern Shore's best wins

Maryland-Eastern Shore's best win this season came against the George Washington Revolutionaries, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 248) in the RPI. Maryland-Eastern Shore secured the 62-59 win at home on November 18. Zamara Haynes tallied a team-leading 17 points with zero rebounds and two assists in the contest versus George Washington.

Next best wins

69-52 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 289/RPI) on November 29

70-54 at home over UMBC (No. 315/RPI) on November 26

72-50 on the road over Wagner (No. 320/RPI) on December 16

54-47 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 336/RPI) on December 9

Maryland-Eastern Shore's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Hawks have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Maryland-Eastern Shore has the 196th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Hawks have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with three contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

UMES has 16 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's next game

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Buffalo Bulls vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

