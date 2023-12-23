What are Loyola (MD)'s chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Loyola (MD) ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 306

Loyola (MD)'s best wins

Loyola (MD)'s signature win this season came against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 289) in the RPI. Loyola (MD) brought home the 63-42 win at home on December 2. Lex Therien was the top scorer in the signature win over Mount St. Mary's, posting 22 points with 11 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

49-48 on the road over UMBC (No. 315/RPI) on November 15

77-73 at home over Binghamton (No. 350/RPI) on November 12

53-45 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on November 22

Loyola (MD)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

Loyola (MD) has been given the 322nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Greyhounds have eight games remaining versus teams over .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Loyola has 19 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Loyola (MD)'s next game

Matchup: Delaware State Hornets vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Delaware State Hornets vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

