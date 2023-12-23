2024 NCAA Bracketology: Loyola Marymount Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Loyola Marymount be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How Loyola Marymount ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|281
Loyola Marymount's best wins
Loyola Marymount's signature victory this season came against the UCSB Gauchos, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 240) in the RPI. Loyola Marymount secured the 64-57 win on the road on December 17. Sydney Gandy, in that signature victory, dropped a team-leading 16 points with one rebound and two assists. Da'Ja Hamilton also played a part with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 77-74 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 335/RPI) on December 21
- 79-61 at home over Denver (No. 345/RPI) on November 30
Loyola Marymount's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Loyola Marymount has drawn the 97th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Lions have 17 games left this season, including six versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records north of .500.
- Glancing at LMU's upcoming schedule, it has two games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Loyola Marymount's next game
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Loyola Marymount Lions
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
