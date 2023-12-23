When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Loyola Marymount be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Loyola Marymount's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Loyola Marymount ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 281

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Marymount's best wins

Loyola Marymount's signature victory this season came against the UCSB Gauchos, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 240) in the RPI. Loyola Marymount secured the 64-57 win on the road on December 17. Sydney Gandy, in that signature victory, dropped a team-leading 16 points with one rebound and two assists. Da'Ja Hamilton also played a part with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

77-74 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 335/RPI) on December 21

79-61 at home over Denver (No. 345/RPI) on November 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Loyola Marymount's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Loyola Marymount has drawn the 97th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Lions have 17 games left this season, including six versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at LMU's upcoming schedule, it has two games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Loyola Marymount's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Loyola Marymount Lions

Lamar Cardinals vs. Loyola Marymount Lions Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Loyola Marymount games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.