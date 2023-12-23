If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Long Beach State and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Long Beach State ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-1 NR NR 111

Long Beach State's best wins

Long Beach State picked up its signature win of the season on December 15, when it secured a 77-76 victory over the Colorado State Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 83) in the RPI. In the victory against Colorado State, Sydney Woodley posted a team-leading 19 points. Cheyenne Givens chipped in 19 points.

Next best wins

68-53 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 259/RPI) on November 27

79-57 at home over Nevada (No. 264/RPI) on November 12

81-79 at home over San Francisco (No. 286/RPI) on December 19

Long Beach State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Schedule insights

Long Beach State faces the 67th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

As far as the Beach's upcoming schedule, they have 10 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have four contests against teams over .500.

Long Beach State has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Long Beach State's next game

Matchup: CSU Northridge Matadors vs. Long Beach State Beach

CSU Northridge Matadors vs. Long Beach State Beach Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Matadome in Northridge, California

