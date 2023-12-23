When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Lehigh be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Lehigh ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 NR NR 133

Lehigh's best wins

On November 28, Lehigh registered its best win of the season, a 58-57 victory over the Drexel Dragons, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 164) in the RPI rankings. Ella Stemmer, as the top point-getter in the victory over Drexel, recorded 15 points, while Colleen McQuillen was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

78-77 on the road over Delaware (No. 215/RPI) on November 14

68-56 on the road over Hofstra (No. 235/RPI) on December 3

106-60 at home over La Salle (No. 294/RPI) on December 7

90-75 at home over Yale (No. 318/RPI) on November 17

82-64 over Marist (No. 333/RPI) on November 22

Lehigh's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Mountain Hawks are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Lehigh has been handed the 10th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Mountain Hawks have six games left versus teams over .500. They have 19 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Lehigh has 19 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Lehigh's next game

Matchup: Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. Rider Broncs

Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. Rider Broncs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

