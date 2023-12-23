Will Lafayette be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Lafayette's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Lafayette's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Lafayette ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 253

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lafayette's best wins

Lafayette's best win this season came against the NJIT Highlanders, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 254) in the RPI. Lafayette secured the 83-60 win at home on November 21. That signature win versus NJIT included a team-best 24 points from Makayla Andrews. Kayla Drummond, with 16 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

57-55 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 305/RPI) on December 21

59-53 on the road over UMBC (No. 315/RPI) on November 29

54-51 on the road over LIU (No. 354/RPI) on November 18

60-58 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on November 26

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lafayette's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Based on the RPI, the Leopards have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Lafayette has been handed the 325th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Leopards have eight games remaining against teams over .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Lafayette has 18 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Lafayette's next game

Matchup: Army Black Knights vs. Lafayette Leopards

Army Black Knights vs. Lafayette Leopards Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Lafayette games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.