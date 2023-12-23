The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kirill Kaprizov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kaprizov stats and insights

  • In 10 of 31 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has taken seven shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, and has scored two goals.
  • Kaprizov has picked up five goals and 10 assists on the power play.
  • Kaprizov's shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 82 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kaprizov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 29:09 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 25:03 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:58 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:07 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:38 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 2 1 1 21:37 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:22 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.