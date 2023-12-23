The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kirill Kaprizov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kaprizov stats and insights

In 10 of 31 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken seven shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, and has scored two goals.

Kaprizov has picked up five goals and 10 assists on the power play.

Kaprizov's shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 82 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kaprizov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 29:09 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 25:03 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:58 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:07 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:38 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 2 1 1 21:37 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:22 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.