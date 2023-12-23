Joel Eriksson Ek will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Minnesota Wild meet the Boston Bruins at Xcel Energy Center. Prop bets for Eriksson Ek are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In 13 of 31 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 17 of 31 games this season, Eriksson Ek has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Eriksson Ek has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Eriksson Ek goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 82 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 31 Games 3 22 Points 2 14 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.