The Armed Forces Bowl will feature a matchup between the James Madison Dukes and the Air Force Falcons. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is James Madison vs. Air Force?

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 29, Air Force 21

James Madison 29, Air Force 21 James Madison has won nine of the 10 games it was the moneyline favorite this season (90%).

The Dukes have a 6-1 record (winning 90% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Air Force lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Falcons have played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dukes' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (-1.5)



James Madison (-1.5) James Madison has played 12 games, posting eight wins against the spread.

The Dukes have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Against the spread, Air Force is 5-5-0 this year.

This year, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) A total of 10 of James Madison's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 40.5 points.

In the Air Force's 12 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 40.5.

The total for the matchup of 40.5 is 22.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for James Madison (35.2 points per game) and Air Force (27.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 52.5 48.4 Implied Total AVG 31.3 35.5 27 ATS Record 8-4-0 3-3-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 4-1 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.8 43.6 Implied Total AVG 27 26.4 27.6 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 3-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

