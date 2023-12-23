If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Iowa and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Iowa's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Iowa ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 1-0 4 3 8

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa's best wins

When Iowa defeated the Kansas State Wildcats (No. 11 in the AP's Top 25) on November 26 by a score of 77-70, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. Against Kansas State, Caitlin Clark led the team by tallying 32 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

100-62 over FGCU (No. 22/RPI) on November 25

99-65 at home over Bowling Green (No. 26/RPI) on December 2

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 9

87-65 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 67/RPI) on December 10

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 75/RPI) on November 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-0 | Quadrant 2: 4-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Iowa has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hawkeyes are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Iowa has to deal with the 20th-toughest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

As far as the Hawkeyes' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

Of Iowa's 16 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Iowa's next game

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: BTN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Iowa games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.