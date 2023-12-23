2024 NCAA Bracketology: Gonzaga Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will Gonzaga be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Gonzaga's full tournament resume.
How Gonzaga ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-2
|0-0
|21
|23
|5
Gonzaga's best wins
Gonzaga's signature win of the season came on December 3 in a 96-78 victory versus the No. 9 Stanford Cardinal. That signature victory versus Stanford included a team-leading 27 points from Brynna Maxwell. Yvonne Ejim, with 27 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 78-70 on the road over Cal (No. 34/RPI) on December 7
- 91-70 at home over Toledo (No. 37/RPI) on November 12
- 81-69 over Arizona (No. 38/RPI) on December 20
- 68-58 over Alabama (No. 47/RPI) on November 25
- 83-70 on the road over Montana (No. 76/RPI) on November 6
Gonzaga's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 4-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Gonzaga is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Gonzaga is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Gonzaga deals with the fifth-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.
- The Bulldogs have six games remaining against teams above .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Gonzaga has 16 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Gonzaga's next game
- Matchup: Portland Pilots vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
