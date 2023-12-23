Will Gonzaga be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Gonzaga's full tournament resume.

How Gonzaga ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 0-0 21 23 5

Gonzaga's best wins

Gonzaga's signature win of the season came on December 3 in a 96-78 victory versus the No. 9 Stanford Cardinal. That signature victory versus Stanford included a team-leading 27 points from Brynna Maxwell. Yvonne Ejim, with 27 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

78-70 on the road over Cal (No. 34/RPI) on December 7

91-70 at home over Toledo (No. 37/RPI) on November 12

81-69 over Arizona (No. 38/RPI) on December 20

68-58 over Alabama (No. 47/RPI) on November 25

83-70 on the road over Montana (No. 76/RPI) on November 6

Gonzaga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Gonzaga is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Gonzaga is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Gonzaga deals with the fifth-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Bulldogs have six games remaining against teams above .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Gonzaga has 16 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Gonzaga's next game

Matchup: Portland Pilots vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Portland Pilots vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

