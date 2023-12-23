If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Georgetown and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Georgetown ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-1 NR NR 100

Georgetown's best wins

On November 6, Georgetown registered its best win of the season, a 61-50 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 154) in the RPI rankings. The leading point-getter against Maryland-Eastern Shore was Kelsey Ransom, who recorded 16 points with eight rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

65-55 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 163/RPI) on November 26

82-58 on the road over Northwestern (No. 169/RPI) on December 3

61-40 on the road over Colgate (No. 170/RPI) on December 5

60-44 at home over Wake Forest (No. 175/RPI) on December 17

57-55 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 178/RPI) on December 28

Georgetown's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Georgetown has tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Georgetown faces the 268th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Hoyas' upcoming schedule features 16 games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records above .500.

Of Georgetown's 17 remaining games this year, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgetown's next game

Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons vs. Georgetown Hoyas

DePaul Blue Demons vs. Georgetown Hoyas Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

