Can we count on George Washington to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How George Washington ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 183

George Washington's best wins

George Washington's signature win this season came against the Manhattan Jaspers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 190) in the RPI. George Washington brought home the 55-49 win on the road on November 10. That signature victory versus Manhattan included a team-best 22 points from Madison Buford. Nya Robertson, with 10 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

55-41 at home over Coppin State (No. 280/RPI) on December 9

64-58 at home over Howard (No. 295/RPI) on November 6

67-34 at home over Stonehill (No. 344/RPI) on December 21

69-59 at home over American (No. 346/RPI) on November 15

46-40 at home over Hampton (No. 349/RPI) on December 16

George Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, George Washington has three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Revolutionaries are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, George Washington has been handed the 329th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Revolutionaries have 18 games left on the schedule, with 12 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

GW's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

George Washington's next game

Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Richmond Spiders

George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Richmond Spiders Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia

