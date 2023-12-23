For bracketology analysis on Fresno State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

Want to bet on Fresno State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Fresno State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 307

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fresno State's best wins

Fresno State defeated the No. 126-ranked (according to the RPI) Long Beach State Beach, 74-65, on November 21, which goes down as its best win of the season. With 16 points, Mia Jacobs was the leading scorer against Long Beach State. Second on the team was Keely Brown, with 14 points.

Next best wins

71-52 at home over UCSD (No. 208/RPI) on December 2

74-55 at home over Pepperdine (No. 259/RPI) on November 15

70-60 over Eastern Illinois (No. 332/RPI) on November 25

68-47 at home over Sacramento State (No. 340/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fresno State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 4-3 -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Fresno State has been handed the 304th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

As far as the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have eight games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams over .500.

Fresno State has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Fresno State's next game

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Air Force Falcons

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Air Force Falcons Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Fresno State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.