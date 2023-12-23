Can we expect Eastern Washington to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Eastern Washington ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 1-0 NR NR 98

Eastern Washington's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Eastern Washington beat the Wyoming Cowgirls on December 22. The final score was 62-43. Jamie Loera, as the top point-getter in the win over Wyoming, compiled 16 points, while Aaliyah Alexander was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

64-43 at home over Boise State (No. 180/RPI) on December 3

92-51 over Presbyterian (No. 231/RPI) on December 21

86-77 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 251/RPI) on November 8

68-58 on the road over Portland State (No. 308/RPI) on December 28

64-62 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 326/RPI) on November 22

Eastern Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, the Eagles have six wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Eastern Washington has the 149th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Eagles have six games left versus teams over .500. They have 19 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

When it comes to EWU's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Eastern Washington's next game

Matchup: Sacramento State Hornets vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

Sacramento State Hornets vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: The Nest in Sacramento, California

