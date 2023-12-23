Can we expect Duquesne to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Duquesne ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-0 NR NR 131

Duquesne's best wins

When Duquesne beat the Kent State Golden Flashes, who are ranked No. 119 in the RPI, on December 10 by a score of 89-82, it was its signature victory of the year so far. Megan McConnell, as the top point-getter in the win over Kent State, tallied 20 points, while Naelle was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

82-79 on the road over Niagara (No. 149/RPI) on November 11

75-73 at home over Fordham (No. 245/RPI) on December 5

56-55 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 275/RPI) on November 18

89-69 at home over Longwood (No. 288/RPI) on December 14

65-51 on the road over Howard (No. 295/RPI) on November 14

Duquesne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

Duquesne has drawn the 251st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Dukes have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and five games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Duquesne's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Duquesne's next game

Matchup: Dayton Flyers vs. Duquesne Dukes

Dayton Flyers vs. Duquesne Dukes Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

