In the matchup between the Troy Trojans and the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, December 23 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Trojans to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Duke vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Troy (-1.8) 46.6 Troy 24, Duke 22

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The Blue Devils have beaten the spread six times in 11 games.

The Blue Devils have played 11 games this year and seven of them have gone over the total.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Five of the Trojans' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (41.7%).

Blue Devils vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 27.8 19.8 28.6 13.1 26.6 29 Troy 31.2 17.2 49 23 28.5 15.5

