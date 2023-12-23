For bracketology insights on Drexel and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on Drexel's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Drexel ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 151

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drexel's best wins

On December 9, Drexel claimed its signature win of the season, a 65-57 victory over the Buffalo Bulls, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 236) in the RPI rankings. Brooke Mullin led the offense against Buffalo, tallying 27 points. Next on the team was Chloe Hodges with 11 points.

Next best wins

65-33 on the road over Delaware State (No. 237/RPI) on November 10

71-46 at home over La Salle (No. 294/RPI) on November 15

51-36 on the road over Marist (No. 333/RPI) on December 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drexel's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

The Dragons have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Drexel is playing the 192nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Dragons have 10 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of Drexel's 19 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Drexel's next game

Matchup: Drexel Dragons vs. Arcadia Knights

Drexel Dragons vs. Arcadia Knights Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Drexel games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.