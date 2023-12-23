2024 NCAA Bracketology: CSU Fullerton Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
For bracketology insights on CSU Fullerton and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
How CSU Fullerton ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|204
CSU Fullerton's best wins
CSU Fullerton took down the No. 126-ranked (according to the RPI) Long Beach State Beach, 67-61, on December 28, which goes down as its best victory of the season. That signature victory versus Long Beach State featured a team-best 15 points from Fujika Nimmo. Gabi Vidmar, with 14 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 71-64 at home over San Jose State (No. 243/RPI) on November 29
- 54-48 over San Francisco (No. 286/RPI) on November 19
- 77-68 on the road over Fresno State (No. 317/RPI) on December 6
- 61-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 340/RPI) on November 12
CSU Fullerton's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Based on the RPI, the Titans have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 12th-most.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, CSU Fullerton has been given the 111th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Titans have 19 games left on the schedule, with four contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Fullerton's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
CSU Fullerton's next game
- Matchup: CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
