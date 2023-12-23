For bracketology insights on CSU Fullerton and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How CSU Fullerton ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 1-0 NR NR 204

CSU Fullerton's best wins

CSU Fullerton took down the No. 126-ranked (according to the RPI) Long Beach State Beach, 67-61, on December 28, which goes down as its best victory of the season. That signature victory versus Long Beach State featured a team-best 15 points from Fujika Nimmo. Gabi Vidmar, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

71-64 at home over San Jose State (No. 243/RPI) on November 29

54-48 over San Francisco (No. 286/RPI) on November 19

77-68 on the road over Fresno State (No. 317/RPI) on December 6

61-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 340/RPI) on November 12

CSU Fullerton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Based on the RPI, the Titans have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 12th-most.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, CSU Fullerton has been given the 111th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Titans have 19 games left on the schedule, with four contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Fullerton's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

CSU Fullerton's next game

Matchup: CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

