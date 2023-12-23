If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of CSU Bakersfield and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on CSU Bakersfield's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How CSU Bakersfield ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 1-0 NR NR 277

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Bakersfield's best wins

CSU Bakersfield defeated the No. 208-ranked (according to the RPI) UCSD Tritons, 52-48, on December 28, which goes down as its best win of the season. Sophie Tougas, as the leading point-getter in the win over UCSD, amassed 22 points, while Jordan Olivares was second on the squad with 13.

Next best wins

65-63 at home over Fresno State (No. 317/RPI) on November 18

62-57 on the road over LIU (No. 354/RPI) on November 24

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

CSU Bakersfield's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

The Roadrunners have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, CSU Bakersfield faces the 288th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Roadrunners have four games left against teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Bakersfield has 19 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

CSU Bakersfield's next game

Matchup: UC Irvine Anteaters vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

UC Irvine Anteaters vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming CSU Bakersfield games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.