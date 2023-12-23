Can we expect Cal to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Cal ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 52

Cal's best wins

Against the Santa Clara Broncos, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Cal notched its signature win of the season on November 8, a 71-56 home victory. Marta Suarez led the charge versus Santa Clara, tallying 27 points. Next on the team was Leilani McIntosh with 19 points.

Next best wins

67-53 on the road over Auburn (No. 44/RPI) on November 17

78-70 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 78/RPI) on December 15

79-55 at home over UL Monroe (No. 115/RPI) on December 21

74-60 at home over Cal Poly (No. 123/RPI) on November 13

74-69 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 197/RPI) on December 2

Cal's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Cal is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Golden Bears are 1-0 -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, Cal has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Golden Bears are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Cal has the 60th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Golden Bears' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games versus teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

Cal's upcoming schedule features six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Cal's next game

Matchup: California Golden Bears vs. Stanford Cardinal

California Golden Bears vs. Stanford Cardinal Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

