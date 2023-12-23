For bracketology analysis on Cal Poly and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Cal Poly ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 1-0 NR NR 89

Cal Poly's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Cal Poly beat the Idaho Vandals in a 65-55 win on November 8. With 19 points, Annika Shah was the leading scorer against Idaho. Second on the team was Natalia Ackerman, with 14 points.

Next best wins

84-59 at home over Fresno State (No. 317/RPI) on December 9

68-43 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 335/RPI) on December 28

72-55 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 340/RPI) on December 21

68-43 on the road over Seattle U (No. 351/RPI) on November 21

Cal Poly's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Cal Poly has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Mustangs are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Cal Poly faces the 77th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Mustangs' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and four games against teams with records north of .500.

Cal Poly has 19 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Cal Poly's next game

Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs vs. UC Davis Aggies

Cal Poly Mustangs vs. UC Davis Aggies Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

