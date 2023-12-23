If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Cal Baptist and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Cal Baptist ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 2-0 NR NR 62

Cal Baptist's best wins

Cal Baptist's signature victory this season came against the Portland Pilots, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 116) in the RPI. Cal Baptist took home the 71-66 win at home on November 22. Chloe Webb was the top scorer in the signature win over Portland, recording 21 points with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

82-71 at home over Long Beach State (No. 126/RPI) on November 15

73-68 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 163/RPI) on December 16

78-69 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 188/RPI) on December 6

76-68 on the road over San Diego State (No. 192/RPI) on November 10

64-50 on the road over UCSD (No. 208/RPI) on November 6

Cal Baptist's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Cal Baptist is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

The Lancers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Cal Baptist faces the 278th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Lancers' upcoming schedule, they have seven games against teams that are above .500 and 18 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Cal Baptist has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cal Baptist's next game

Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Utah Valley Wolverines

Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Utah Valley Wolverines Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

