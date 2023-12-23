What are BYU's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How BYU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 NR NR 109

BYU's best wins

BYU notched its best win of the season on November 7, when it took down the Montana State Bobcats, who rank No. 138 in the RPI rankings, 68-60. Amari Whiting was the leading scorer in the signature win over Montana State, posting 18 points with seven rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

79-76 at home over Idaho State (No. 142/RPI) on December 16

67-44 over Wake Forest (No. 175/RPI) on November 18

65-50 at home over Boise State (No. 180/RPI) on December 9

74-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 201/RPI) on November 25

87-66 over Saint Louis (No. 206/RPI) on November 21

BYU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

According to the RPI, BYU has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Cougars have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, BYU gets the 206th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Cougars have 18 games left on the schedule, with 18 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

When it comes to BYU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with six coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

BYU's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. BYU Cougars

TCU Horned Frogs vs. BYU Cougars Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

