2024 NCAA Bracketology: BYU Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
What are BYU's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How BYU ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|109
BYU's best wins
BYU notched its best win of the season on November 7, when it took down the Montana State Bobcats, who rank No. 138 in the RPI rankings, 68-60. Amari Whiting was the leading scorer in the signature win over Montana State, posting 18 points with seven rebounds and five assists.
Next best wins
- 79-76 at home over Idaho State (No. 142/RPI) on December 16
- 67-44 over Wake Forest (No. 175/RPI) on November 18
- 65-50 at home over Boise State (No. 180/RPI) on December 9
- 74-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 201/RPI) on November 25
- 87-66 over Saint Louis (No. 206/RPI) on November 21
BYU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- According to the RPI, BYU has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Cougars have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, BYU gets the 206th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Cougars have 18 games left on the schedule, with 18 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- When it comes to BYU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with six coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
BYU's next game
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. BYU Cougars
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
