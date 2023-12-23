For bracketology analysis on Bryant and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Bryant ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 282

Bryant's best wins

When Bryant defeated the Sacred Heart Pioneers, who are ranked No. 156 in the RPI, on December 2 by a score of 74-71, it was its signature win of the year thus far. With 28 points, Mia Mancini was the leading scorer versus Sacred Heart. Second on the team was Mariona Planes Fortuny, with 25 points.

Next best wins

72-69 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 279/RPI) on November 17

63-54 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 298/RPI) on December 6

70-52 at home over Dartmouth (No. 305/RPI) on November 6

69-49 on the road over Stonehill (No. 344/RPI) on November 14

Bryant's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 4-3 -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Bryant has the luxury of facing the 12th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule features eight games against teams with worse records and eight games versus teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Bryant's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Bryant's next game

Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs vs. Bridgewater State Bears

Bryant Bulldogs vs. Bridgewater State Bears Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

