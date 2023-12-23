When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Brown be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Brown ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 114

Brown's best wins

Brown notched its signature win of the season on November 12, when it took down the Georgetown Hoyas, who rank No. 105 in the RPI rankings, 45-43. Grace Arnolie amassed a team-best 13 points with five rebounds and three assists in the contest against Georgetown.

Next best wins

56-49 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 183/RPI) on November 22

61-56 at home over Providence (No. 198/RPI) on November 15

59-58 on the road over Monmouth (No. 225/RPI) on November 26

53-52 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 242/RPI) on December 9

58-53 on the road over Bryant (No. 285/RPI) on November 29

Brown's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bears are 1-0 -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Brown has the 223rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Looking at the Bears' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Glancing at Brown's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Brown's next game

Matchup: San Diego Toreros vs. Brown Bears

San Diego Toreros vs. Brown Bears Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

