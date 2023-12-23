Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 23?
Can we anticipate Brandon Duhaime scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Duhaime stats and insights
- Duhaime has scored in four of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (one shot).
- Duhaime has no points on the power play.
- Duhaime's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 82 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Duhaime recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.