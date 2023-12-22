The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-4) will play the Monmouth Hawks (4-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Monmouth Players to Watch

  • Belle Kranbuhl: 5.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Kaci Donovan: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Taisha Exanor: 7.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Ariana Vanderhoop: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaye Haynes: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

  • Lex Therien: 16.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ava Therien: 8.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kelly Ratigan: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Laura Salmeron: 5.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Amandine Amorich: 3.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

